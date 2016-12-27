Raiders boys' swimming and diving defeats Henry Sibley 92-70

Hastings won two out of three relays, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. The Raiders grabbed the top two spots in the 200 medley relay. John Rupp, William Jensen, Philip Jensen and Christopher Benson took first. Aaron McCullough, Bobby Moore, Carter Williams and Zack Moore taking second. In the 200 freestyle relay, Hastings took first, second and fourth. The first-place team was made up of Vova Tipler, Benson, William Jensen and Rupp; the second-place team featured Avery Stoffel, Zack Moore, Justin Wiesenburger and Jack Gergen; and the fourth-place team was made up of Tyler Sorenson, Dylan Anderson, Dylan Shemon and Ryan Lester.

Joe Everson won the 200 freestyle, while Stoffel took third and Wiesenburger fourth. Rupp won the 200 individual medley, Williams third and Bobby Moore fifth. Gergen and McCullough finished first and second respectively in the 50 freestyle, followed by William Jensen in fourth. McCullough and Philip Jensen also finished first-second in the 100 butterfly, while Benson took fourth.

Gergen won the 100 freestyle, followed by Stoffel in second and Sorenson in fourth. In the lengthy 500 freestyle, Philip Jensen took first, Wiesenburger third and Hudson Doty fourth.

The Raiders next swim Thursday, Dec. 22, in a home meet against Cretin-Derham Hall.