HHS girls' basketball goes 2-1 in busy week

Eagan

Hastings put together a very good offensive performance against Eagan, led by junior Krystal Carlson with 39 points.

"We played a good game on the offensive side," head coach Padrick Judd said. "Krystal had an amazing game and shot the ball very well. She definitely put the team on her back and played one of the best games of her career."

The Raiders led by nine at halftime but Judd said Eagan was able to hang around for most of the second half until Hastings was finally able to put the Wildcats away with a few minutes left. Despite the good things he saw offensively, Judd did say the girls still need to continue to work on their defense.

"Defensively we had a little struggle with contesting on shooters and Eagan played a very good offensive strategy against us," Judd explained. "Hopefully we can clean that up and clean up the missed free throws."

Hastings made just 15-of-30 free throws against Eagan.

Carlson led Hastings with her 39 points and also added 11 rebounds for the double-double, six steals and two blocks. Haylee Yaeger had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while CiCi Carlson added seven points and five assists. Mallory Brake filled up the stat sheet with six points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists for a solid all-around effort.

Prescott

Hastings controlled the game against Prescott from start to finish as the Cardinals struggled to handle the Raiders' height. It was a solid team win for Hastings, who had three girls score in double digits and eight score in total.

"I thought tonight we had a very good team effort," Judd said. "We hit the outside shots when they gave them to us and got some second chance points. Our size made a big difference tonight, but I'm most proud of the way these girls played as a team and everyone contributed in some way or another."

Krystal Carlson led the Raiders with 22 points and four rebounds, while Mallory Brake (also nine rebounds and five assists) and Yaeger (along with eight rebounds) each had 14. Megan Mattson added seven points, Tori Brake four and Hayley Kazmierczak three. CiCi Carlson and Caprice Van Den Assem both had two points.

Burnsville

While the Raiders were able to start the week with two straight wins, they were unable to make it three in a row at Burnsville. Hastings led 36-34 at halftime but the game stayed close throughout. The Blaze were able to pull off a three-point win over the Raiders behind double-digit scoring from five of their players.

Krystal Carlson and Mallory Brake both had strong offensive performances again for Hastings. Carlson led all scorers in the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Brake added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Yaeger had 14 points and 12 rebounds while Mattson had five points. Tori Brake and CiCi Carlson each had four points, Kazmierczak two and Lauren Jackson one.

Mallory Brake's performance earned her a nomination for the Star Tribune MN Girls' Basketball Hub Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. The winner, however, was Kira Mosley of Eden Prairie.

Hastings' next action is Friday, Dec. 16, at home against St. Croix Lutheran, which is also Youth Night.