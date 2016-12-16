HHS splits pair of rivalry non-conference games

Rosemount

Hastings trailed by 10 at the half against the Irish and while the second half was much closer, they were unable to overcome the deficit. Colin Kummer led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points, followed by Brandon Haraldson with 15, Nathaniel Wiese seven and Sawyer Levos six. Grant Hollar, Jacob Streeter and Jacob Brown had three points each and Peyton Housker rounded it out with two.

Twin brothers and United States Naval Academy commits Alec and Luke Loehr combined for 44 of the Irish's 69 points. Alec led all scorers in the game with 27 while Luke tallied 17. Luke Siwek and Ethan Engdahl both had nine points.

Park

The Raiders win over Park Friday night was a one-sided affair from the start. Hastings jumped out to a quick lead and a balanced offensive attack gave them a 36-17 lead at half. That first half featured some cold shooting by the Wolfpack that allowed the Raiders to go up by nearly 20 points, despite Hastings committing more fouls than they would have liked.

The second half was much closer as the Raiders continued to foul and Park was able to start making some shots. Charlie Gorres of the Wolfpack provided a spark for Park, scoring much of his game-high 20 points in the second half. However, the Raiders were able to stay out in front of Park by a comfortable distance due to Haraldson's sharp shooting from the three-point range and the inside presence of Jacob Brown. While the Wolfpack were able to cut the Raiders' lead to under 10, that was the closest they'd come in the second half and Hastings was able to counter-attack and win by 21.

Haraldson led the Raiders in scoring with 18 points, including several 3-pointers. Brown had 12 points and Kummer contributed 11. Hastings had 10 players score in the game.

Gorres led all scorers for Park with 20 points, while Brendan Beaulieu had 17 and Rodney Jefferson seven.

Hastings goes on the road for two games this week. They played at Eastview on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and then travel to St. Thomas Academy to play Benilde-St. Margaret's Saturday, Dec.17.