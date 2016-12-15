HHS inducts first class of 'Wall of Honor' recipients

When the new high school was built in 2001, a space was dedicated in the fieldhouse to honor coaches, administrators and others who have made a difference at Hastings High School and in HHS athletics, just like the athletes and teams who have their pictures on the wall above the gymnasium. However, until now there have been no honorees.

Gay Johnson is from Chokio, Minn., and came to Hastings in 1960. When he arrived, Gay Johnson taught physical education, health and driver's education. In 1973, he became athletic director; under his guidance, HHS girls' athletics began to take off as they added programs in volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, tennis, swimming and diving, and track and field. Later down the road, he also oversaw the addition of boys' and girls' soccer. Gay Johnson was heavily involved in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) at all levels and was named Region Athletic Director of the Year in 1973 and 1975, as well as the AA State Athletic Director of the Year in 1985. During his time at Hastings, he also served as an assistant football coach, assistant track and field coach, head basketball, and head baseball coach. He retired as athletic director in 1985.

Tom Johnson is a class of 1975 graduate of Hastings High School. In 1986, Tom Johnson began teaching elementary physical education as well as coaching football, basketball and baseball. He became the HHS athletic director in 2000 and helped organized both the Suburban East Conference and the Metro East Conference, both of which Hastings competed in. Tom Johnson was the Region 3AA Athletic Administrator of the Year in 2006 and in 2012 he received the same honor for Region 1AA as well as the Minnesota AA Athletic Administrator of the Year. He retired from his duties as athletic director in 2016 and was succeeded by current athletic director Trent Hanson. Tom Johnson was also very involved in the Hastings community, serving on several boards and continuing to coach youth sports.

Vicki Davis came to Hastings in 1972, already having entered the Minnesota athletic record books as the first girl to play little league baseball in the state. She began her career at Hastings teaching driver's education and coaching. Davis started and served as head coach for girls' tennis, track and field, basketball, and volleyball while at Hastings. In 1984 she was the Region 3AA Volleyball Coach of the Year, and she is also part of the St. Peter High School, Minnesota State University, Mankato and MSHSL halls of fame. Davis retired from her role as assistant principal in 2006 but remained involved as an educator and in Hastings athletics until this year, which was her last year as scorer for the varsity volleyball team.

Outside of her involvement in Hastings, Davis was heavily involved with officiating and state athletic organizations. She was the MSHSL Region 3AA executive secretary, president of several athletic associations, served as an official and official evaluator for the NSIC, MIAC, Big Ten and WNBA. Davis also had the distinction of officiating Minnesota's first girls' basketball championship game.

Don Miller was unable to be at the ceremony due to illness. He came to Hastings in 1968 to teach physical education, health and driver's education, as well as be the head wrestling coach and assistant track coach. Miller was twice a Region Coach of the Year and was also twice named the Hastings Teacher of Excellence. He became athletic director in 1986 and under his tenure, Hastings won state team championships in boys alpine skiing, boys and girls Nordic skiing, two times in girls swimming, girls basketball, baseball and wrestling.

Miller received numerous awards, including the National State Award for Merit for service to the state in 1996, Region 3AA Athletic Director of the Year and State Athletic Director of the Year in 1998. He retired as athletic director in 2000 and in 2015 he was inducted in the Minnesota Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame.