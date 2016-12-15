Four HHS athletes receive awards from MSHSL

Kummer and Rogers received the ExCEL Award (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership). ExCEL is a program designed for high school juniors who show leadership and are active in their school and their community.

Kummer is an honor roll student, academic letter winner, and plays soccer and hockey; she is also a varsity hockey captain. She is a part of Student Council, Link Crew, the Youth Impact Council and the Spanish Honor Society. She has also completed extensive volunteer work at vacation Bible school, Feed My Starving Children and youth sports camps.

Rogers is also on the honor roll, was a multiple letter winner and leadership council member in football and is also a multiple letter winner, captain and state tournament qualifier for wrestling. He is part of Link Crew and is a peer helper and class officer. Rogers volunteers with the United Way, 3M and does youth sports officiating.

McCullough and Utecht received the Triple "A" Award, the three As being academics, athletics and arts. The program is for high school seniors who excel in the classroom, on the field, in sports and in the arts.

McCullough participates in band, choir, ceramics and swimming while having a 4.0 cumulative GPA and taking several Advanced Placement (AP) classes and College in the Schools courses. He will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to study biology and pre-medicine.

Utecht is a National Merit semifinalist, has a 3.9 cumulative GPA and, like McCullough, takes several advanced classes. She participates in band, choir, ceramics and tennis, and will also attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she will major in business.