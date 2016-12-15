Raiders drop first two Metro East contests

Mahtomedi

The Raiders fell to Mahtomedi 9-3 at home Tuesday, Dec. 6, in a game where they only trailed 4-3 at the start of the third period. However, things snowballed quickly for Hastings in the third period, giving up five goals, four of which came in the first 10 minutes.

The Zephyrs struck first to start the game, scoring in the first three minutes. However, the Raiders quickly answered on a goal from Colin Sieh less than two minutes later, assisted by Luke Larson. Mahtomedi would get one more goal before the end of the period to lead 2-1 to start the second.

From there, the Zephyrs broke the game open, or so they thought, scoring two more goals to take a 4-1 lead. However, Hastings made a comeback with goals from Logan Stokke and Zack Johnson (assisted by Peter Meyer) to get within one. Mahtomedi led 4-3 to start the third and exploded for five goals in the period to win 9-3.

Mahtomedi outshot the Raiders 45-16 in the game and the Raiders' goalie Scott Tuin recorded 36 saves despite the Zephyr's nine goals.

Henry Sibley

Despite the lopsided score against Mahtomedi, the Raiders rebounded quickly to play Henry Sibley at home on Friday, Dec. 9. The Warriors scored first just over 10 minutes into the first period to go ahead 1-0, but Sieh answered for the Raiders, assisted by Larson, to tie it up. In the second period Hastings took a 2-1 lead on a goal by freshman Leo Otto, assisted once again by Larson. In the third period Henry Sibley was able to score on the power play and send the game into overtime. Five-and-a-half minutes into overtime, the Warriors took a 3-2 lead and that's how it ended.

The Raiders outshot Henry Sibley 34-20 in the game and goalie Jacob Greengo had 17 saves.

Sieh is tied for 18th in the state for goals scored with 7, five behind the leader who has 12.

Hastings traveled to Eastview Tuesday, Dec. 13, and then go to North Thursday, Dec. 15. They host Simley on Saturday, Dec. 17.