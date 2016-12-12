KDWA's Tuckner this year's 'Silent Raider Award' recipient

Tuckner, also fondly known as "Tuck," graduated from Hastings High School in 1999 and has been the "Voice of the Raiders" since 2002. During his time covering Hastings athletics, Tuckner has broadcasted teams in football, soccer, hockey, basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball and lacrosse, as well as hosting a Saturday morning coach's show. He is also very involved with Prescott athletics across the river and is a member of the Cottage Grove Coyotes Amateur Baseball inaugural Hall of Fame Class after playing 12 years for the Coyotes.

Tuckner has received several awards over the years for his sports broadcasts. In 2007, he won the Minnesota News Network "Best Play By Play" award, given to the best radio play-by-play announcer in the state. He was also given the Prescott Baseball "Friend of Baseball" award by the Crazy About Baseball (CAB)/Prescott Baseball Club in 2014.

The Boosters had this to say of Tuckner: "Nick has a true passion for the success of Hastings student-athletes and has described the action for those who are unable to attend. His audience ranges from people in Prescott and Miesville to Florida and Oregon. The Basketball Boosters appreciate Nick's amazing work ethic and his enthusiasm for our great sport. He works tirelessly, and when he is in the gym the game takes on a big game field."