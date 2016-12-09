Raiders drop first two games of the season

Cretin-Derham Hall

Head coach Padrick Judd said Hastings showed a lot of determination against Cretin-Derham Hall, coming back from large deficits several times. But they were unable to close the gap at the end.

"It was a very tough game between two very good teams," Judd said. "Our girls played hard and showed a lot of perseverance. We had some great performances and as a team we had to fight back from nine- or 10-point deficits four times throughout the game. Unfortunately we had too many turnovers, some our own fault, some based on good defense from Cretin-Derham Hall. It's hard to win games when you turn it over as much as we did."

The Raiders shot just shy of 50 percent from the field but that great shooting performance was offset by 40 turnovers as a team. Mallory Brake led the team in scoring with 24 points to go along with 14 rebounds and three assists. Right behind her was Haylee Yaeger who had 20 points, 11 rebounds and an assist.

Krystal Carlson had 16 points, Megan Mattson seven and Caprice Van Den Assem one. Cretin-Derham Hall led by just five at the end of the first half but continued to build upon that lead in the second, eventually winning by 11. They had four players in double figures, led by Chan'el Anderson-Manning with 19 points. Elizabeth Edinger had 17 points, Autam Mendez 16 and Frannie Hottinger 14.

Rosemount

In contrast to the high scoring game against Cretin-Derham Hall, Hastings was held to just 40 points when they traveled to Rosemount. Krystal Carlson was the only Raider to score in double digits with 12 points. The Raiders also continued to hurt themselves as they turned the ball over at a high rate, committing 23 turnovers against the Irish. At the end of the first half, Hastings was down 40-18 and was unable to make a dent in the Irish's lead.

Carlson had four rebounds and three assists to go along with her 12 points, but also fouled out. Haylee Yaeger had eight points, two rebounds and two assists. CiCi Carlson added seven points and a rebound, while Mallory Brake was held in check with six points, six rebounds and three assists. Megan Mattson contributed four points and Hayley Kazmierczak three.

The Irish's leaders in scoring were Nicole Elias with 16 points, Maddy Olson 13 and Helen Staley 12.

Hastings has a busy week ahead with three games this week. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Raiders traveled to Eagan. They then host Prescott Thursday, Dec. 8, before finishing their week Friday at Burnsville.