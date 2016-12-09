Bloomington Jefferson

Head coach Adam Welch said his team started slow against Bloomington Jefferson but picked up their play as the game went on.

"We were a little slow in the first period and struggled to make plays," Welch said. "Jefferson came out aggressive and we were looking for the perfect play, and when that happens you get stuck in your zone a lot."

Hastings put the first goal on the scoreboard courtesy of Colin Sieh, assisted by Luke Larson. However, Jefferson responded and scored two goals of their own in the first period to take a 2-1 lead. Sieh evened it up with help from Larson again to start the second period, but they were yet again countered by Jefferson to make the score 3-2. However, Sieh would not be denied as he got a hat trick on the power play, assisted by Alec Rudh and Larson to tie the game at 3-3. Jefferson eventually pulled ahead with two more goals to win 5-3.

Welch said Sieh and his goalie kept the Raiders in the game.

"The only reason we had a chance in the end was because of Jacob Greengo, our goalie," Welch explained. "He was amazing! He stopped 38 of 43 shots. Colin Sieh provided our offense by getting a hat trick by scoring one short handed, one five-on-five and one on the power play."

Jefferson outshot the Raiders 43-18 and Hastings had trouble staying out of the penalty box with over 20 minutes worth of penalties.

East Ridge

Hastings fell to the Raptors by another 5-3 score in a game where they led 2-0 after the first period. Peter Meyer started the scoring for the Raiders, assisted by Morgan Sweeney, and minutes later Sieh added another goal with help from Larson and Luke Johnson.

East Ridge answered in the second period with two goals of their own to tie the game at 2-2 going into the third period. East Ridge then went ahead not too long into the third before Sieh added his second goal of the game and fifth of the season to tie it at three. However, toward the end of the period the Raptors put in two more goals to win 5-3. Hastings was once again out-shot, this time 30-21.

Woodbury

The week did not end kindly for Hastings as they lost at Woodbury 8-2. Woodbury came out fast, scoring four goals in the first period before the Raiders could answer. That answer came in the beginning of the second period with a goal by Larson, assisted by Clay Harris. However, Woodbury was able to stop Hastings from scoring while adding three more goals in the second period to take a 7-1 lead. Both teams would score again in the third period to make it 8-2, with Hastings' goal coming from Logan Stokke, assisted by Tucker Duffy. Woodbury outshot Hastings 34-19.

The Raiders have a pair of home games coming up as they hope to get back on track. They host Mahtomedi on Thursday, Dec. 8, and then have a home game against Henry Sibley on Saturday, Dec. 10.