    HHS wrestling takes third at own Raider Duals

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 1:30 p.m.
    Trey Rogers goes for the takedown during Hastings' loss to St. Francis at the Raider Duals. Hastings would take third at the tournament. (Star Gazette Photo by Alec Hamilton)

    Wrestling

    Hastings' wrestling team kicked off its season by hosting the annual Hastings Raider Duals tournament. Eight teams participated in the tournament, each wrestling three dual matches against other teams. Hastings finished third with a record of 2-1. They defeated Elk River 66-12, lost to St. Francis 41-30 and beat Centennial in the third-place match 52-28.

    The teams who participated were St. Francis (who took first), Prior Lake (second), Hastings, Centennial (fourth), Coon Rapids (fifth), Elk River (sixth), Minnetonka (seventh) and Highland Park (eighth).

    On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Raiders travel to Emmetsburg and then the following weekend, Dec. 16-17, they go to Rochester for the 30th Annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The two-day tournament will feature almost 40 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, North Dakota and Arizona.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
