Raiders boys' basketball beats Red Wing to open season

Red Wing got off to an early lead, going ahead 8-0. However, the Raiders mounted a comeback midway through the first half and were able to take a 20-19 lead with five minutes left in the half. Hastings went on a 22-8 run to end the first half and another 15-5 run to start the second half to establish a lead the Wingers were unable to come back from.

Nathaniel Wiese led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points. Colin Kummer scored 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Sawyer Levos and Jacob Streeter were also in double figures for Hastings, Levos with 11 and Streeter with 10.

Jacob Brake had nine points, Brandon Haraldson eight, Jacob Brown three and Grant Hollar two.

Red Wing also had four players in double figures, led by Ted Tauer with 13 points. Jawon Terry, Kipp Adams and Nathan Carlson all had 11 points each as well in the loss. Christian Massett added eight points, Ted Nelson six and Seth Yeatman two.

The Raiders traveled to Rosemount on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and then host Park on Friday, Dec. 9. During halftime of the home game against Park, Hastings will be honoring the first ever recipients of the HHS athletics "Wall of Honor" recognition. Gay Johnson, Don Miller, Vicki Davis and Tom Johnson will all be honored. An informal reception will take place before the game from 6-7 p.m. in the auditorium foyer.