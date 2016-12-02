Just over five minutes into the first period, Burnsville struck quickly, scoring two goals within seven seconds of each other to go up 2-0 right away. Jenna Hartung and Amanda Jackson scored the two goals for the Blaze.

The Raiders were able to cut the Burnsville lead down to one when Samantha Benson scored right away in the second period for the Raiders. However, Burnsville would not give up the momentum and scored three more goals of their own in the second period to go up 5-1. Jackson scored her second goal of the night, along with Sloane Taylor and Kennedy Anderson.

Alexa Harrington and Rachel Klimek scored for the Raiders in the third period, but those two goals were offset by two more from Burnsville. Jackson scored again for Burnsville for the hat trick, along with Hartung for her second. The final was 7-3, Burnsville.

Burnsville out shot Hastings 45-35 in a game that saw plenty of action. Despite the Blaze scoring seven goals, Hastings' eighth grade goalie Hannah Steele still had 38 saves on the night. Madelyn Junker, Klimek and Layna Connell all had assists for the Raiders.

Head coach Josh Colvin said his team had trouble holding onto and carrying momentum in the game.

"We struggled to manage momentum," Colvin said. "Each period we came out fast and controlled play. Midway through the first we took the type of penalty we want to avoid and it led to a goal, then the face off right after we weren't ready and gave up another goal. In the second period we responded and scored to bring it to 2-1. Again, we carried momentum until a turnover in our own zone led to a goal, and we again didn't respond to adversity as well as we'd like and allowed two more goals. We entered the third period down 5-1 and were flying, getting two goals, but then gave up two goals on the power play."

Colvin said that as a young team, the girls need to have more consistency and not let things get out of hand when adversity strikes.

He also gave an update on the Raiders' goalie situation, as starting goalie Alayna Kunshier recovers from an injury.

"(There has been) amazing character by the team as we have a waiting list of girls willing to step up and play goalie for our JV games," he said, "with senior Nicole Neuman who put on the pillows against Burnsville. Senior captain and forward Lauren Tix will do so against Dodge County."

Colvin said they are being patient with Kunshier's injury, as well as waiting for a couple other players to get healthy, but hope to be at full strength by the game against Hudson.

Dodge County

Hastings fell 3-2 to Dodge County on Saturday, Nov. 26, to fall to 1-5 on the season so far. Dodge County scored a goal each in the first and second periods to take a 2-0 lead over the Raiders going into the third. Hastings was able to tie the game with two goals in the third from Alexa Harrington and Layna Connell (assisted by Brooke Bauer). However, Dodge County was able to score the game-winner toward the end of the third on a power play. Dodge County outshot the Raiders 23-19 and Hannah Steele had her second game this season with over 20 saves.

The Raiders traveled to Hudson on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They are on the road at Farmington on Friday, Dec. 2, and face North/Tartan at North St. Paul on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Their next home game is Friday, Dec. 9, against Mahtomedi.