Ingenerf and Girgen compete at state swimming, diving meet

The preliminaries took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The swimmers with the top 16 preliminary times in each event advanced to the finals on Friday.

Ingenerf took 21st in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 9.01 seconds. That is .6 seconds faster than her sectional qualifying time.

Girgen placed 20th in the 200 freestyle preliminaries with a time of 1:58.45 and took 31st in the 100 freestyle with a time of 0:54.71.

Neither swimmer was able to advance to the finals on Friday.