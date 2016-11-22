Ingenerf and Girgen compete at state swimming, diving meet
The Hastings girls’ swimming and diving team had two girls take part in the Minnesota State High School League Girls’ Swimming and Diving state tournament this past Thursday and Friday. Johanna Ingenerf qualified in the 100 breaststroke and Natasha Girgen the 100 and 200 freestyle.
The preliminaries took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The swimmers with the top 16 preliminary times in each event advanced to the finals on Friday.
Ingenerf took 21st in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 9.01 seconds. That is .6 seconds faster than her sectional qualifying time.
Girgen placed 20th in the 200 freestyle preliminaries with a time of 1:58.45 and took 31st in the 100 freestyle with a time of 0:54.71.
Neither swimmer was able to advance to the finals on Friday.