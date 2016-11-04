The top two teams and first eight runners who are not on those two teams qualify for state. Anderson finished ninth with a time of 16:34 on the five kilometer race. He will not, however, be allowed to run at the state meet. The Hastings school district could not comment on the decision.

Griffin Myers finished just outside those who qualified for state in 17th place with a time of 16:52. Eric Howd took 62nd in 17:40, Sam Shepherd placed 84th in 18:11, Isaac Huntington was just behind Shepherd in 87th with a time of 18:21, Austin Weeks finished 97th with a time of 18:45 and Nick Sampson took 104th in 19:51. The field consisted of 112 runners.

While the girls’ team did not have any top finishers, they did have four runners who finished within 20 spots of each other. Avery Daley led the girls’ team with a 41st place finish in 20:32. Not far behind was Megan Mattson, who took 48th in 20:48. Cora Anderson and Linnea Hanson finished just five seconds apart, with Cora Anderson taking 55th in 20:58 and Hanson 58th at 21:03. Joyce Oseko took 94th with a time of 22:45, Hannah Siebenaler placed 100th in 23:43 and Mckena Mann took 102nd in 24:06. The girls’ field included 103 participants.

Head coach John Dewall said he was happy with how the season went and the performances of his runners.

“The kids all ran very well and we had quite a few personal records,” Dewall said. “Crimzon (Anderson) qualified for state and Griffin (Myers) had a great season. Avery (Daley) and Megan (Mattson) both had strong races. We have lots of young runners coming back next year, which is exciting.”