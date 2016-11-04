Apple Valley

Head coach Rita Girgen said that in the match against Apple Valley, they played as well as they had all year.

“We played really well,” Girgen said. “There was no doubt who the better team was and we played like it.”

The Raiders beat Apple Valley 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-14). Lexy Langenfeld led the team in kills with 10, while Mallory Brake had nine and Marissa Stockman, back from injury, had six. Taeler McVicker contributed 26 set assists, seven digs and two aces. Haley Anderson and Tori Brake each had eight digs, with Langenfeld and Mallory Brake also contributing seven apiece. Langenfeld also had two solo blocks and two block assists. Stockman had a solo block and two block assists. Tori Brake had two block assists and nine serving points. Mallory Brake led the team in serving with two aces and 11 serving points. Langenfeld also had two aces and 10 serving points.

Cretin-Derham Hall

The Raiders saved their best volleyball of the season for the playoffs, Girgen said. Coming off their sweep of Apple Valley, the Raiders got up quick on Cretin-Derham Hall two sets to none before they dropped the last three to lose 3-2 (25-21, 26-24, 2-26, 18-25, 11-15) in a hard fought match until the end.

“We had the first two sets and match point twice in the third set,” Girgen explained. “We made some costly mistakes which we don’t usually make, and they (Cretin-Derham Hall) started playing well.”

Langenfeld had 16 blocks while Mallory Brake, Stockman and Josie Pechous had nine each. McVicker had another strong performance with 43 set assists. Haley Anderson compiled 27 digs to go along with 16 for Tori Brake and 12 for Langenfeld. Langenfeld and Stockman were strong at the net with four solo blocks each while Mallory Brake had two. Stockman and Mallory Brake each had four aces while Brake led with 11 serving points, followed by Langenfeld and Tori Brake with 10 and Stockman with eight.

Despite the loss, Girgen said she was very proud of how her team played during the playoffs.

“Tuesday and Thursday were the best we played all season,” Girgen said. “Our seniors really stepped up and I’m so proud of how the team played.”