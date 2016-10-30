The first half was back and forth between the two teams. Ovie Embu broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the first quarter. Later in the first, Apple Valley was able to capitalize after Raiders' quarterback Colin Kummer fumbled and the Eagles recovered. Apple Valley's running back Mario Lewis scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven apiece.

To start the second quarter Hastings went up 14-7 after Kummer completed a seven yard touchdown pass to senior running back Cody Leflay. The Eagles tied the game again at 14 when quarterback Noah Sanders scrambled for a 27-yard touchdown on a broke play at the end of the half.

The second half, however, was all Apple Valley until the end of the fourth quarter. The Eagles size on the offensive line seemed to take its toll on the Hastings' defense as they methodically marched down the field for two touchdowns from Lewis and Sanders. Hastings trailed 28-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

With just over four minutes left, Kummer scored on a four yard touchdown run to cut Apple Valley's lead to 28-21. The Raiders' defense then was able to force a fumble from Sanders with under two minutes left in Raider territory. However, Kummer was intercepted by Ben Speece which ended the game.

Embu ran for 146 yards and a touchdown on 21 carriers and also caught two passes. Kummer completed nine passes on 18 attempts for 81 yards and a touchdown and interception. Wide receiver Jake Brake caught three passes for 26 yards and Nathaniel Wiese added another three catches for 52 yards. Leflay had the one catch for seven yards and a touchdown. Wiese also had an interception on an Apple Valley flea flicker. Colin Sieh recovered a muffed punt by the Eagles and Drake Guck recovered Sanders fumble at the end of the game.