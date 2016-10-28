Girls’ tennis season ends strong despite young team

After reflecting on her first season as head coach, Welch said she will focus on preparation for the season next year.

“The season goes fast, so I think really putting an emphasis on summer tennis for the girls, as well as getting really good, structured practices in that first week or two is where I’m going to put heavy emphasis on for next season,” Welch said. “Once matches start, practices become few and far between, so those first practices become so valuable.”

One of Welch’s main goals going into the season was to unify the varsity and junior varsity teams, which used to be very separate with little interaction.

“Having been the junior varsity coach the past three years and now having the experience of this season as varsity coach, the girls were missing the support factor,” Welch explained. “We are all out here to make each other better and our program better, and the girls are very individual. The support/team factor is going to help the girls stay loose, positive and give them the accountability for giving it their all. Results will definitely show in that, and if nothing else they are going to enjoy the sport they’ve decided to play for the fall season more.”

Welch said that while their top singles positions improved, the most drastic change was in their bottom singles positions and doubles.

“Our doubles really stepped up as a whole,” Welch said. “If we can sweep doubles, we’re looking good with only having to win one of our singles matches to win the match; even if we get two out of the three doubles we are looking good, so doubles did a great job and I feel we probably emphasized a little more on them at practice. Emily Beyer also exceeded my expectations as she went 6-1 at our fourth singles position, and then that leaves our experienced senior, Sara, at third singles who brought us some valuable wins as well.”

With the emphasis on doubles this season, Welch said that while she still wants to focus on doubles she also wants to strike more of a balance with singles next season.

Lastly, Welch talked about Sara Lund, the team’s only senior, and how that became a unique experience.

“Sara, being our only senior, obviously had the most experience and I think added the most pressure to herself,” Welch said. “I think Sara and I found our groove together though and openly communicated at practices and during matches to get where we needed to go. She listened and accepted my coaching very well. As the only senior on varsity, I let her choose what she wanted to play for individuals (sections) and she chose singles. She played in the top of the two singles positions at individuals and won her first match handily against Lakeville South and then lost the number one seed. Even during her match against the one seed, Sara gave me her all. She was in senior mode and wasn’t going to go down easily. I’m glad I had the opportunity to coach her.”