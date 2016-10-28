HHS cross-country one of top performers at Metro East Championships
The Hastings boys’ and girls’ cross country teams continued their string of successful meets with the Metro East Championships at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The boys’ team took second out of nine teams, only finishing behind Henry Sibley. The girls took fourth out of eight teams.
Crimzon Anderson and Griffin Myers once again led the Raider boys, both finishing in the top five. Anderson finished second with a time of 17:02, while Myers finished in fifth with a time of 17:30. Eric Howd and Nick Sampson had some of their best performances yet to finish just outside the top 10. Howd took 11th in 18:16 and Sampson was right behind him in 12th with a time of 18:17. Austin Weeks snuck into the top 25, finishing 24th with a time of 18:58. Isaac Huntington took 29th in 19:21 and Sam Shepherd 33rd with a time of 19:31.
While the girls’ team was not able to have any runners finish in the top 10, they finished with four girls in the top 25. Avery Daley took 11th with a time of 20:54 while Megan Mattson and Cora Anderson were not far behind. Mattson took 16th in 21:29 while Anderson was only two spots behind her in 18th with a time of 21:40. Linnea Hanson was their other runner to finish in the top 25, taking 24th with a time of 22:27. Joyce Oseko took 34th in 23:39, Mckena Mann 38th with a time of 24:07 and Hannah Siebenaler finished 43rd in 24:46.
The Raiders next run in the 1AA section is at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 27.