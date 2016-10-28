Crimzon Anderson and Griffin Myers once again led the Raider boys, both finishing in the top five. Anderson finished second with a time of 17:02, while Myers finished in fifth with a time of 17:30. Eric Howd and Nick Sampson had some of their best performances yet to finish just outside the top 10. Howd took 11th in 18:16 and Sampson was right behind him in 12th with a time of 18:17. Austin Weeks snuck into the top 25, finishing 24th with a time of 18:58. Isaac Huntington took 29th in 19:21 and Sam Shepherd 33rd with a time of 19:31.

While the girls’ team was not able to have any runners finish in the top 10, they finished with four girls in the top 25. Avery Daley took 11th with a time of 20:54 while Megan Mattson and Cora Anderson were not far behind. Mattson took 16th in 21:29 while Anderson was only two spots behind her in 18th with a time of 21:40. Linnea Hanson was their other runner to finish in the top 25, taking 24th with a time of 22:27. Joyce Oseko took 34th in 23:39, Mckena Mann 38th with a time of 24:07 and Hannah Siebenaler finished 43rd in 24:46.

The Raiders next run in the 1AA section is at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course on Thursday, Oct. 27.