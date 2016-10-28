Boys’ soccer team made significant improvements in 2016

Looking back on the season, head coach Jamie Swanson said that this was one of the most intelligent and skilled squads he’s coached.

“The guys on this team had a very good summer coach in Tom Brenny,” Swanson said. “He taught them the basic, technical things at the young ages that players need before going into the tactical stuff that teams need to succeed at the higher age levels. Knowing each other so well, they had a great bond and a togetherness that all teams strive for but sometimes never see. One of their strengths was their soccer IQ. I could suggest a couple things in certain situations that they were able to process quickly and proceed to show me out on the field. An area that they exceeded my expectations was their ability to finish a game. Whether they were up a goal or a few, or even down a goal or two, they played smart soccer and mentally stayed engaged throughout.”

One area that Swanson said he will try to improve upon in the future is preparing his team to come out hot right out of the gate.

“I thought during a couple of games that didn’t go so well for us that we didn’t come out with as much fire as the other team,” Swanson said. “Being mindful on my part to keep warm-up focused and fresh will be the improvement that I will carry forward to next season.”

The Raiders will lose 12 seniors to graduation this year and will need many of the underclassmen who played to step up for next season.

“Even though we are losing so many good players, and more importantly good leaders and kids, I believe that the example they set for the rest of the guys will carry forward,” Swanson said. “Guys like Isaiah Brenny, Joe Carlson, Logan Boogren and Evan Ruhman will have big shoes to fill, but I believe they are up to the task. Josh Lewanski will really need to step up and be a leader. Being an All-State player, he I’m sure would like to build on his fantastic year. The best part of looking forward (to next season) will be to see the development that our junior varsity guys see over the course of the year.”

The 12 seniors who are graduating this year are Evan Peterson, Jack Carlson, Kyle Renfroe, Brady Braun, Anders Santelman, Daniel Williams, Noah Brenny, Ashford Colvin, Samuel Morrison, Derek Iwasko, Tucker Houska and Evan Schindler.

Swanson said his message to the leaving seniors and their families is one of gratefulness.

“I would like to thank the parents first and foremost,” Swanson said. “I know it is difficult to juggle school, soccer, family life and social life in today’s environment. These guys seem to handle everything in stride. The families of these kids are such a positive, supportive influence in these kids’ lives, that it really made my job coaching very easy. They should be immensely proud of their kids and the contribution each has made to their team. I believe that each of these kids has such a great opportunity to be successful in life, and the skills they already have been taught by their previous coaches and parents will take them very far in life. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of their last two seasons of soccer.”