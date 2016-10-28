Girls’ soccer team ends season 3-11-3 overall

Head coach Scott Meier said that though they did not start the season how they wanted, they really began to turn it around toward the end of the season.

“We did not get the start we had hoped with us going 0-7, but we had a number of players new to varsity getting match experience and acclimated to the speed and physical play,” Meier said. “I feel like we lost some matches early on that should have been wins for us and several other matches against Park, South St. Paul and Apple Valley were matches that physicality was a huge factor and we did not fare as well as I had hoped. Our team went 3-4-3 after the North St. Paul match, which included three conference wins and a quality tie with Farmington. It took a bit longer than we had hoped for us to find our flow this season but the girls did a great job of being resilient, working hard, supporting each other and keeping the competitive mindset.”

Meier said the team developed several strengths over the course of the season, starting with the goalkeeper play of Callie McNary and Hayley Kazmierczak. He said the defense came along halfway through the season and the team showed the ability to generate offense in several ways.

“We showed an ability to build or maintain possession through the midfield in a majority of our matches,” Meier said. “Our girls did a great job of counter-attacking this season, we scored goals from multiple sources.”

Meier did say that the Raiders needed to continue to improve on the offensive side of the ball, however.

“We need to finish our scoring opportunities,” Meier explained. “If we execute our chances this past season, it likely means us having an additional five to seven victories. In addition, I’d also like to see us develop a quicker pace of play and understanding of attacking the final third of the field, as well as improve our ability to unlock the opponent’s defense.”

Looking ahead to next season, Hastings is graduating a large number of seniors from this year’s team whose contributions will need to be replaced. Meier said he expects several of the returning players to have significant impacts next season.

“I think having Callie McNary back as goalkeeper will have a huge impact,” Meier said. “However, I think we have some field players who will be returning with two-plus years of varsity experience. I am expecting Grace Griffith, Jamie Johnson, Paige Newman and Brooke Tusa to have impactful seasons. Josie Kummer will be returning and she provided versatility for us in that she can play defensive back, outside midfield or forward. We also have a core of players returning that have comprised our back defensive group as a defender or holding midfielder, so that should help also. I think Ari Green had a real solid season as a ninth grader. She was composed and calm under pressure this entire season and she was our leading scorer. I am hoping she continues her skill development and building her tactical awareness, as she continues to be a significant impact player for us next season.”

Twelve seniors are graduating from this year’s team, as well as two student managers: McKinley Lavin, Megan Shoen, Hayley Kazmierczak, Molly Maher, Hannah Ringeisen, Victoria Zeyen, Jadyn Biermaier, Hanna Tetzlaff, Morgan Schultz, Danielle Roberts, Lydia Greene and Amy Schlosser. The two student managers are Erica Kraft and Lexi VanVossen.

“This was a great group of girls who genuinely enjoy playing with each other, love soccer itself, relish the experiences as a team and kept working as best they could at every turn or minute,” Meier said. “As a group, I feel the seniors were good role models to the squad and they demonstrated strong teamwork and were supportive of everyone all season.”