Raiders volleyball beats Henry Sibley on Senior Night

The Raiders played consistent and solid volleyball in their season finale, except for a hiccup in the second set which they overcame. Hastings beat Henry Sibley in four sets (25-16, 14-25, 25-12, 25-23).

“I think our seniors really stepped up tonight,” head coach Rita Girgen said. “We had a little hiccup and we came out of it, we started playing well and we finished, which we had been trying to do all season. If this is the time that everything is coming together, that’s what all teams want in the end.”

The Raiders were helped by strong performances from several of their seniors as well as key contributions from underclassmen. Lexy Langenfeld led the team with 14 kills while Mallory Brake added 12. Taeler McVicker compiled 31 set assists and Haley Anderson had 12 digs. Langenfeld also led the team in blocks, with four solo and two block assists. Mallory Brake had four aces while McVicker and Tori Brake followed with two. Mallory Brake also led the team in serving points with 13, while McVicker added another 11.

“We played together,” Langenfeld said. “We had a goal and we came out here and just killed it. It felt awesome to win on senior night and be a part of this team.”

The Raiders are the seventh seed in sections and hosted Apple Valley Tuesday, Oct. 25. The winner goes on to play Cretin-Derham Hall Thursday, Oct. 27.