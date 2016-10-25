Hastings scored first late in the first quarter when Ovie Embu broke off an 81-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 7-0. However, Henry Sibley responded with two consecutive touchdowns and two-point conversions to take the lead 16-7. Towards the end of the half Embu added another seven yard touchdown run to pull the Raiders within two, but Hastings trailed 16-14 at half.

While the first half was back and forth, and both teams seemed evenly matched, Hastings came out in the third quarter and caught fire quickly. Despite fumbling their opening possession of the half, the Raiders managed to stop Henry Sibley from scoring and that started a tremendous effort by both the offense and defense. The Raiders got the ball back and struck quickly with an 85-yard touchdown run by quarterback Colin Kummer, as well as a two-point conversion to put Hastings up 22-16. The next possession Embu pulled in a shovel pass from Kummer and went 69 yards for the score for the Raiders to take a 28-16 lead. Henry Sibley was unable to respond, however, as cornerback Colin Sieh intercepted the Warriors quarterback and returned it to the Henry Sibley 20-yard line. Embu scored again from five yards out to bust open the game for Hastings, who lead 36-16 at the end of the third quarter.

The Raiders did not let up on either side of the ball in the fourth, with Kummer hitting wide receiver Jake Brake for a 30-yard touchdown pass after the Raiders' defense forced the Warriors to turn the ball over on downs. Then T.J. Pottinger grabbed an interception of his own when the Warriors had driven it down into Raider territory. Henry Sibley was able to add one more touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the game.

Hastings goes on top play first seed Apple Valley in the semifinal round of section 3AAAAA play on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Apple Valley at 7 p.m.