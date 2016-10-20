Hastings started the game fast and furious, scoring on their first four possessions of the game to get out to a quick 27-0 lead over the Polars. A five-yard touchdown run by Colin Kummer, set up by a 35-yard run by running back Ovie Embu, put the Raiders ahead 7-0. The Raiders’ defense played lights out for the first half, then forced the Polars to punt and Hastings struck again, this time on another touchdown run by Kummer of 31 yards. Up 13-0, the Raiders looked to put the game away early. They recovered a surprise onside kick and proceeded to go up 20-0 on a 14-yard touchdown by Clay Harris off a Kummer shovel pass. After the Hastings’ defense forced the Polars to turn it over on downs, the Raiders extended their lead when Kummer hit Trey Rogers for a 29-yard touchdown pass. By the end of the first quarter, Hastings already led 27-0.

The second quarter was much more quiet until cornerback Colin Sieh intercepted the Polars’ quarterback in North St. Paul territory and returned it to the Polars’ 8 yard-line. After being forced back by penalties, Kummer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese to put the Raiders up 34-0 with seven minutes left in the first half. The Polars, however, were able to get a touchdown before the half ended to go into halftime with momentum, despite being down 34-7.

As much as the Raider offense clicked and was able to score in the first half, the second half was an entirely different story. While both the Raider offense and defense continued to play well, North St. Paul added another touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter after Hastings was unable to capitalize on an Alex O’Connor interception after Sieh batted the ball in the air. The Raiders still led 34-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Hastings had a chance to put the Polars away for good in the fourth quarter, but they turned the ball over on downs at the North St. Paul 1-yard line. The Polars made Hastings pay when running back Ryan DeMuth broke away for a 64-yard touchdown run, but North St. Paul still trailed 34-21. With under five minutes left and up two touchdowns, all Hastings had to do was run out enough clock to make scoring twice impossible for North St. Paul, but that’s when disaster struck.

Starting at their own 20 yard-line, the Raiders fumbled and it was recovered in the end zone by North St. Paul to cut Hastings’ lead to 34-27. Even more troubling, the Raiders had only run a minute off the clock and now the Polars had plenty of time to stop Hastings and mount a drive to tie the game.

Hastings was able to move the ball to midfield thanks to some strong running by Embu. The Polars started their drive at their own 42-yard line and drove down the field, but Sieh ended the game with his second interception on an under-thrown ball and the Raiders held on to win 34-27.

Despite the closeness of the score, head coach Dana Strain said he was happy with how both side of the ball played for the Raiders.

“Offensively, I thought we played extremely well, especially in the first half,” Strain said. “We played as well as we had all year and when we ran the ball we executed very well.”

Embu ran for 102 yards on 17 carries, while Kummer ran for two touchdowns and threw three as well, completing seven passes on 13 attempts for 107 yards and those three touchdowns.

“Defensively, we played well,” Strain said. “You never like to give up a score going into the half like that, especially to have a 34-0 lead. We gave up just one sustained drive in the third quarter, which was a lot like the one we gave up at the end of the first half. We kept playing well until about four minutes left in the game, when we gave up the long run. That really changed the complexion of the game and we compounded it by turning the ball over in our own end zone. You can’t give up 14 points in two plays.”

The Raiders’ defense forced three turnovers in the game, all interceptions. Sieh had two, including the game-clincher, and linebacker Alex O’Connor had the other.

“Ovie (Embu) had a big game for us, he ran hard and strong,” Strain said. “Our offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, especially in the first half. Colin Sieh played extremely well with two interceptions. Alex O’Connor got a turnover for us, that was big for a sophomore to do. Our defensive line played just as well as our offensive line I thought.”

Hastings finishes up its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 19, when they travel to Tartan. The first round of the section playoffs is Tuesday, Oct. 25, and if the Raiders come out with a win from Tartan they could be in line to host it at McNamara Stadium at Todd Field.