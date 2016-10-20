Hastings stopped Tartan on the first drive of the game thanks to a sack by Josh Miser and then scored on a 20-yard pass from Colin Kummer to Nathaniel Wiese that was set up by a 32-yard run by Ovie Embu. The next possession, Miser, Jack Tousignant and a host of other Raiders sacked Titan quarterback Marco Hernandez, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Nick Blackford and returned for the score. The Raiders defense once again stopped the Titans and Ovie Embu put Hastings up 20-0 after a 2-yard touchdown reception.

The Titans added a touchdown on a 1-yard Hernandez quarterback sneak in the second quarter to make the score 20-7, but the Raiders responded after halftime with two more scores of their own . Embu scored again on a 1-yard run set up by Trey Rogers recovering a Titan fumble and then Kummer hit wide receiver Jake Brake for a 37-yard score to go up 33-7.

Late in the fourth quarter the Titans offense scored on Hastings' reserves and then recovered an onside-kick. They were able to complete a touchdown pass as time expired to make the final 33-19.

The Raiders defense controlled the entire game, forcing three turnovers (the two fumbles recovered by Rogers and an interception by Noah Bzoskie) and holding the Titans to only seven points until the game was virtually over. Embu carried the ball 23 times for 144 yards, as well as catching three passes for 28 yards, and two total touchdowns. Kummer completed seven passes on 14 attempts for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Brake had one catch for 37 yards and a TD, while Nathaniel Wiese added three receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.