Hastings football beats North St. Paul in homecoming game

The Raiders came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and quickly built a 34-0 lead over the Polars with strong play from both the offense and defense. Hastings scored their first touchdown within the first three minutes of the game on a five yard touchdown run by quarterback Colin Kummer that was setup by a 35-yard run by running back Ovie Embu. Five minutes later Kummer scored again on a 31-yard run after the Hastings' defense forced a three-and-out. Then, staying aggressive, the Raiders executed a perfect surprise on-side kick that Kummer recovered. After a 21-yard pass play to wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese, running back Clay Harris scored from 14-yards out off a shovel pass to give the Raiders a 20 point lead. After the Polars turned it over on downs in their own territory, Kummer completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Trey Rogers and Hastings led 27-0 after just the first quarter.

The Raiders added another touchdown before half after cornerback Colin Sieh came up with an interception in Polar territory. Wiese then hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass for a 34-0 lead. North St. Paul would get on the board just before the half ended and Hastings led 34-7 going into halftime.

As great a half as the Raiders played in the first half, the second half was the complete opposite. The offense struggled the entire second half and while the Raiders defense was able to get stops, North St. Paul slowly got back into the game and with under five minutes to play in the game the Raiders led 34-21. However, then disaster struct when Hastings fumbled into their own end zone and the Polars recovered to be down only a touchdown with just under four minutes left in the game. After North St. Paul forced Hastings to punt with only a few minutes remaining, the Polars started to march down the field to tie the game. However, Sieh came up big with another interception on an under-thrown fade pass in Raiders territory, which sealed the game for Hastings.

The Raiders improve to 3-4 on the season and finish up the regular season next Wednesday at Tartan.