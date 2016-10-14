Henry Sibley

The Raiders won seven out of 12 events against Henry Sibley to win 101-75. They won two out of three relays, the 200 medley relay (Drew Gerlach, Katie Shogren, Emma Gelhar and Logan Doty) and the 200 freestyle relay (Johanna Ingenerf, Samantha Biscoe, Sofia VanZee and Natasha Girgen).

Gerlach won the 200 freestyle, Girgen won the 100 butterfly, Ingenerf took the 100 freestyle, Gelhar the 500 freestyle and Elli Walker won the 100 backstroke.

In diving Hastings took second, third and fourth in the one-meter dive; Annika Tverberg took second, Lauren Ruder third and Makayla Cowee fourth.

Head coach Katie McAlpin said the swimmer of the dual was Sofia VanZee, who continues to improve each week.

“Sofia had personal best times in both of her events, one of them being the 500 freestyle,” McAlpin said. “She shaved five more seconds off of her best time.”

True Team Meet

Hastings hosted the True Team Meet on Saturday, Oct. 8. The five other teams competing were Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rochester John Marshall and Owatonna.

While the Raiders were not able to win any events, they had several strong finishes that allowed them to compete with the tough competition. Farmington took first overall, followed by Lakeville North, Lakeville South and then Rochester John Marshall. Hastings finished ahead of Owatonna.

Notable finishers were Ingenerf, who took third in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Emily Weldon and Alaina Kremer took fourth and fifth in the one-meter dive. Girgen took second in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 100 backstroke. Gerlach finished fourth in the 500 freestyle. Hastings also took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay which consisted of Ingenerf, Gelhar, Gerlach and Girgen.

“The swimmer of the meet was Joella Chamberlain,” McAlpin said. “Joella had great sportsmanship in cheering for her teammates and always giving good-lucks and good-jobs to the other team. As coaches we strive to teach our team to always wish their opponent good-luck and say good-job afterwards. The diver of the meet was Alaina Kremer. Throughout the entire 11 dive meet, Alaina stayed consistent with her dives and placed fifth overall.”

The team has two duals left against Tartan on Thursday, Oct. 13, and South St. Paul on Tuesday, Oct. 18. They then have their conference meet on Oct. 27 and host a diving-only meet on Oct. 29. Sections start on Nov. 10.