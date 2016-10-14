The boys’ team put together a very strong showing, fielding three runners in the top 10 and all seven in the top 25. Crimzon Anderson and Griffin Myers finished back-to-back in third and fourth places respectively. Anderson had a time of 16:43 and Myers finished in 17:04.

Eric Howd was the Raiders’ third runner in the top 10, finishing 10th with a time of 17:51. Hastings’ next three boys’ runners were grouped together with Nick Sampson finishing 14th in 17:57, Paul Kendall placed 16th in 18:09 and Sam Shepherd took 17th in 18:14. Isaac Huntington rounded out the group in 21st with a time of 18:26.

The girls’ team had one runner finish in the top 25 (though all finished in the top 50), Avery Daley who took 13th with a time of 20:18. Megan Mattson placed just outside of the top 25 in 27th with a time of 21:13. Cora Anderson and Linnea Hanson finished back-to-back in 32nd and 33rd respectively, Anderson with a time of 21:46 and Hanson 21:51. Hannah Siebenaler took 39th with a time of 22:57 and she was closely followed by Joyce Oseko, who finished 41st in 23:08. Kaitlyn Walderon took 45th with a time of 23:24.

Both teams are gearing up for sections and only have three more meets until they start. Hastings was at Simley on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and is at Henry Sibley on Thursday, Oct. 13, then finishing the regular season with the conference championship at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park on Oct. 18.