Farmington

The Raiders beat Farmington 4-3 on strong play from their doubles teams. While Farmington was able to win three out of four singles matches, Hastings swept the doubles matches to edge out their opponent.

Emily Beyer took Hastings’ lone singles win 6-0, 1-6, 6-4 in fourth singles. Isabella Kranz lost first singles 6-0, 6-0; Elizabeth Henrichs fell in second singles 6-2, 6-2 and the lone senior on the team, Sara Lund, pushed her opponent hard but fell in third singles 6-7(3), 5-7.

Hastings turned things around with it’s strong doubles performance. Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson won first doubles 6-4, 6-2. Ava Hernlem and Rachel Weber took second doubles in a tough match 7-5, 6-7(8), 6-2. Morgan Reinardy and Anna Lindner clinched the Raiders’ victory with a win in third doubles 6-3, 6-0.

“The girls played great,” head coach Marissa Welch said. “It was a close match, as it should be with an eighth and ninth seed match. They had solid first and second singles players and they played tough teams during their regular season which really drove their singles players to improve immensely.”

Rochester Mayo

Hastings faced a tough challenge with first seed Rochester Mayo. The Raiders fell 7-0 to end the team portion of their season. Kranz lost first singles 6-0, 6-0; Henrichs lost second singles 6-3, 6-0; Lund lost third singles 6-4, 6-1 and Beyer fell in fourth singles 6-1, 6-3.

Hastings’ typically strong doubles teams also struggled. Roach and Anderson lost in first doubles 6-1, 6-1. Weber and Hernlem took their opponents in second doubles to three sets but lost 6-0, 3-6, 6-1. Reinardy and Lindner fell in third doubles 6-2, 6-3.

“We knew it was going to be tough competition running into the first seed at their home,” Welch said. “The girls played well, loose and had some fun. That’s what we were looking to get out of them and then see the outcome from there.”

The Raiders now move on to individual sections on Thursday, Oct. 13. As of Monday, Welch said Sara Lund will be playing singles and two of the doubles teams are set but not which position. The rest of the team will play among themselves during the week to determine the other spots.