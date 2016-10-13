Hastings diver Emily Weldon breaks 20 year-old diving record

Weldon had been eyeing the record since last year and she knew she was close, it was only a matter of time.

“The beginning of my season was off to a rough start but it just kept getting better as the weeks went by,” Weldon said. “I knew I was close last season so I set it to be one of my goals this year.”

At the Hill-Murray meet, Weldon said she knew something was up after the first couple dives when she saw her mother was acting out of the ordinary.

“When I broke the record I was so happy because I have wanted to for some time,” Weldon explained. “After my first few dives I knew I was doing well. My mom always adds up my score during the competition and I had to stop looking at her because she was talking to the people around her even more at this meet. Before my last dive they all got super quiet because I was so close, and then I knew right away that I did it because my mom was so happy. It just made me happy to know that I finally accomplished one of my goals that I had been trying to get.”

Despite it being her own record, Aarness said she couldn’t be more proud of Weldon.

“I was incredibly proud to be the coach to help her achieve that,” Aarness said. “The old record was 225.95 and her new record is 235.65. Emily has had her eye on breaking this record for some time, and it was nice to see that her hard work this season has paid off.”

Looking ahead, Weldon said she still has more goals she wants to accomplish this season, including going after the 11-dive record, which Aarness said is definitely within her reach.

“The rest of the season, I am hoping on making it to state,” Weldon said. “I was so close last year that I think this year I have a good chance. I also want to break the 11-dive record this year or next year.”

Last year Weldon finished fifth at sections where the top four advance to state. She finished just six points behind the fourth place finisher.

The Hastings diving team has reflected Weldon’s success so far this year, often dominating meets with Raider divers taking up many of the top spots. Weldon said that just as important, she and her teammates are having fun and getting along great.

“My teammates and I have all improved this year,” Weldon said. “Everyone is having a good season and we all get along so it is fun at every practice. We always make each other laugh when we are down, and we always try to stay happy. We are all hoping to get new 11-dive scores. By being with each other every day we see the worst and best, but it creates good sportsmanship because you have to know how to get through your bad meets with a smile on your face.”

On top of diving, Weldon also competes in track and field, where she is a pole vaulter. She said she hopes to break the school record for that as well.

The Raiders’ swimming and diving team has four meets left for the regular season before sections start in November.