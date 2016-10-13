Mahtomedi

The match against Mahtomedi was a very important one for the Raiders. If they had won and St. Thomas Academy lost, Hastings would have taken second in the Metro East Conference.

“That was the most important match we would have played up until that point,” head coach Jamie Swanson said. “The guys knew it and we knew it was potentially for second place. Everybody knew the importance of the game, we just couldn’t get anything going.”

The match was tied at 0 after the first half, though Swanson said his team created plenty of chances in the first half to score. However, in the second half Swanson said the team came out flat and was put on its back foot the first 10 minutes of the half. Mahtomedi was able to come away with a goal on a series where the Raiders were unable to clear the ball out of their own goal area and it was knocked in after several ricochets. The Zephyrs added another goal later in the half to seal the 2-0 win.

“They stifled our speed with a very high line and we just couldn’t solve it,” Swanson said. “It was a little weird for our squad since we’ve scored almost at will at times this year. We just weren’t on, which was unfortunate. It was as if we didn’t come out wanting to take it to them.”

Finale against Simley

The match against Simley was the Raiders’ final one of the regular season, as well as senior night. With a torrential downpour before the game started that stopped as play began, Hastings came out under fire from Simley. The Spartans were able to notch three goals just over 30 minutes into the first half.

The Raiders fought back though when Tucker Houska scored on a header to put Hastings on the board and down 3-1 at the end of the first half.

“This team was in never-give-up mode. I just reminded them if we got the next one then we were on our way,” Swanson said. “Tucker had a really good header just before halftime, and when you score just before half it takes the other team’s confidence away. At halftime I came up to the press box and told Al and (Nick) Tucker that they would see an epic comeback. I just knew and the team came out in the second half like a team that just wasn’t going to lose. We got the second goal, and after that it was a momentum swing and it was pure offense from there. It was the complete opposite of the Mahtomedi match.”

Hastings tied the match at three after Joshua Lewanski and Houska each scored within minutes of each other. They then took the lead off of a goal by Evan Ruhman with 22 minutes left in the match. However, Simley was able to tie the match at four with only nine minutes left, which sent the match into overtime.

The Raiders sealed their win on a header by Kyle Renfroe with a minute left in the first half of overtime.

The match was described by many who attended as the best soccer match they had seen in recent memory.

Hastings’ received a sixth seed for section playoffs and traveled to North St. Paul to take on the Polars at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. A win there would advance them to play the winner of second seed East Ridge and seventh seed Woodbury on Thursday.