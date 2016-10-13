Mahtomedi

Head coach Scott Meier said he liked the matchup with the Zephyrs going into the match and that for most of the first half the match was tied at zero. Mahtomedi was able to score a goal right before half on what Meier called a great individual effort by the scorer. However, the story changed in the second half.

“In the second half the rain picked up a bit and they had a few dominant midfielders that caused us some problems,” Meier said. “They were able to get two more goals, but with how they (Mahtomedi) have played other teams in our conference I thought we played them pretty well.”

Simley

The match against Simley on Thursday was the complete opposite of the one against Mahtomedi. The Raiders put together an offensive explosion, scoring six goals total and four in the first 20 minutes of the match. It was the most goals Hastings scored in a match all season.

“We got off to a really good start,” Meier said. “We took our defensive mindset from the Mahtomedi match and were able to move the ball much better against Simley. It was great to get six goals at home.”

Freshman midfielder Ari Green scored the first two goals of the match and ended up with a hat trick for the match. Paige Newman scored the third goal of the first half, which was followed by another goal by Molly Maher to give the Raiders a 4-1 lead at half. Both teams scored another two goals each in the second half, but Simley was unable to overcome the deficit. Josie Kummer had the first goal of the second half for the Raiders and then Green put the icing on the win for the team’s sixth goal.

Bloomington Kennedy

Meier said the first half against Bloomington Kennedy was a back and forth affair and the match was tied at 1 to start the second half, the Raiders with a goal by Hannah Ringeisen.

“We had a number of opportunities in the first half,” Meier said. “Not to mention the breakthroughs we had in the second half. They went ahead 2-1 and then McKinley Lavin tied the game at 2 to send it into overtime. If we had finished our opportunities, we would have won six or seven to two. Our defense has really come around since midseason but we need to finish our chances.” The game ended in a tie, 2-2.

The Raiders received the seventh seed in the playoffs and played on the road at second seed Eagan at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Results were not available by press time.

“I like our chances playing a team like Eagan,” Meier said leading up to the game. “They have a similar philosophy and style of play as we do.”

Should they win, they would play the winner of Eastview and Apple Valley on Thursday.