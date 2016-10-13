Raiders lose up-and-down game to St. Thomas Academy

The first half was a tale of two quarters as each team had runs of dominance. The Raiders started the game with back-to-back, long touchdown runs. Running back Ovie Embu struck first on a 47-yard scamper and the next drive Colin Kummer, who made his return at quarterback after being out the last few weeks due to injury, had a nearly identical 46-yard touchdown run to put Hastings ahead 14-0. The first quarter also saw the Raiders’ defense shut down the Cadets, led by outside linebacker Josh Miser, who on back-to-back plays had a tackle-for-loss and then a sack.

However, the second quarter saw St. Thomas Academy come alive and tie the game at 14-all after the Cadets scored on two straight drives when Cadet quarterback Tommy Dolan completed two touchdown passes to his tight end Charles Flanagan. The Cadets added another score with a minute left in the first half when promising sophomore running back Brendan McFadden scored from 10 yards out, though they missed the extra point to go ahead 20-14.

The Raiders were able to retake the lead 21-20 right before the half, after recovering an attempted onside-kick by the Cadets. They were able to drive down the field and Kummer completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Wiese to take the lead entering halftime.

In the second half McFadden and the Cadet running game started to take over the game. The Raiders did their best to tackle the powerful running back, but McFadden was able to break numerous tackles and gain chunks of yardage. St. Thomas Academy started the second half with a 55-yard touchdown run by McFadden and then converted a fake field goal two-point conversion to go up 28-21. Despite the Cadets’ effective running attack, the Raiders’ defense was able to hold them in check until the end of the third quarter, when Kummer was intercepted in his own territory and St. Thomas Academy was able to score on another touchdown pass from Dolan to Flanagan. Hastings trailed 35-21 entering the fourth quarter.

The Raiders cut the game to one touchdown early in the fourth quarter after Embu added a five-yard touchdown run, but they missed the extra point to trail 35-27. The Hastings defense was able to force the Cadets to give the ball up on downs at the Hastings 23-yard line. The Raiders drove down the field with very little time left, but with 30 seconds left could not convert a fourth-and-10 at the Cadets’ 30 yard-line, which ended the game.

Despite all the scoring, head coach Dana Strain said his defense played well at times on Friday and have been playing pretty well all season.

“Their effort has been great all season,” Strain said. “We’ve had some guys injured and we’ve had to move some guys around. We just need to get those guys reps and continue to work on their technique, and we’re hoping to get some guys back soon as well.”

Hastings ran for 196 yards, 132 from Embu on 19 carries and another 64 from Kummer on eight rushes. Kummer completed 15 passes on 26 attempts for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wiese was the Raiders’ leading receiver with six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Jake Brake added four catches for 35 yards and Jacob Brown had two receptions for 13 yards. The Hastings defense forced one turnover, a fumble which was recovered by defensive lineman Jackson Schichel.

Strain mentioned two of his seniors whose play stood out during Friday night’s game.

“Colin Kummer played very well despite him coming off of an injury,” Strain explained. “Colin Sieh played extremely well in the secondary. He’s our number one cornerback and is a jack of all trades. He’s very smart and we use him in a lot of different ways, he’s really played well.”

St. Thomas Academy ran for 289 yards on 43 carries and two touchdowns, led by McFadden’s 228 yards on 25 rushes. Dolan completed 13 passes for 112 yards and three TDs.

Hastings has two games left in the regular season before sections start. They host the North St. Paul Polars for homecoming week on Friday, Oct. 14, and then finish the regular season at Tartan on Wednesday, Oct. 19.