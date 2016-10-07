Hastings football falls to St. Thomas Academy 35-27

The Hastings Raiders football team lost to the St. Thomas Academy Cadets Friday night 35-27 in a game that saw plenty of ups and downs for both teams.

The Raiders, led by quarterback Colin Kummer who returned this week from injury, quickly went up 14-0 over the Cadets in the first quarter. Running back Ovie Embu scored on a 47-yard touchdown run and the very next drive Kummer followed suit with a 46-yard score on a quarterback keeper.

However, St. Thomas Academy stormed back with three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to lead the Raiders 20-14 with under a minute left in the half. The Raiders though would take the lead after driving down the field in under a minute and Kummer completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Wiese, putting Hastings up 21-20 at halftime.

Hastings' lead did not last long though when within the first two minutes of the second half, St. Thomas Academy's promising young running back Brendan McFadden broke away on a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Cadets the lead once again. They would add on another touchdown to open up a 35-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Raiders fought for the entire fourth quarter to make a comeback and managed to pull within 35-27 with just under nine minutes left in the game on another Embu touchdown run. However, they got the ball back with very little time left on the clock and could not convert a fourth down and 10 at the Cadet's 30 yard-line with 30 seconds left in the game, which sealed the deal.

With the loss Hastings fall to 2-4 on the season and into the bottom half of the Metro East Red sub-district. The Raiders host North St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 14, which is also homecoming.