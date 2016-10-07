The Hastings girls’ soccer team lost their lone match of the week to Henry Sibley 1-0. The Raiders fell to 2-9-2 on the season with the loss and are now 2-2-1 in the conference. They are tied for fifth in the Metro East Conference with North St. Paul. Both teams have seven points.

The Thursday, Sept. 29, match against Henry Sibley once again saw the girls playing in poor field conditions.

“The field conditions were less than ideal,” head coach Scott Meier said. “The pitch took a beating earlier in the week due to all the rain and it was still soft. The middle of the field was especially challenging.”

Meier said both teams struggled to gain possession and control the ball in the middle of the field. The Raiders had a couple of good chances to score in the first half but were unable to capitalize as both teams attacked the wings away from the soggy middle.

In the second half, Meier said Henry Sibley came out with more energy than they did and were able to contain and bottle up the Raiders more than he would have liked, putting pressure on the Raiders’ defense. Henry Sibley scored with 10 to 15 minutes left in the match off of a broken play.

“I felt good with how they were playing coming in, having played in poor conditions before and played well in them,” Meier said. “Hayley Kazmierczak, our goalkeeper, played well and helped keep us in it. The defense played well as a unit, but we weren’t able to build the possession and attacks needed to get a goal.”

This week is the last week of the season before sections start for the Raiders. They played at Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and host Simley on Thursday, Oct. 6. Their last match of the season is a non-conference one at home against Bloomington Kennedy. Sections start on Oct. 11.

“We’re going to have to receive and move the ball a lot quicker against Mahtomedi,” Meier said. “We still have a lot to play for in regards to how we finish in conference and we need to finish strong and carry that momentum into the playoffs.”