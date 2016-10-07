The Hastings girls’ tennis team beat Tartan in a rescheduled match from earlier this season and also topped Hill-Murray, but they fell to Simley in their last week before section playoffs start. They beat Tartan 5-2, fell to Simley 4-3 and beat Hill-Murray 5-2.

Tartan

The Raiders swept the singles matches from Tartan and also took two doubles matches. They forfeited the other two doubles due to some girls being out with sickness.

Isabella Kranz won first singles 6-4, 6-0; Elizabeth Henrichs took second singles 6-2, 6-1; Sara Lund won third singles 6-2, 4-1 after her opponent had to withdraw due to injury and Emily Beyer finalized the sweep when she won fourth singles 6-3, 6-1.

Hastings forfeited first and third doubles, but Ava Hernlem and Rachel Weber won second doubles and Morgana Reinardy and Anri Sakakibara won fourth doubles.

Simley

Hastings fell 4-3 to Simley in a match that was started on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and finished the next day due to rain. While head coach Marissa Welch said the team actually welcomed the rain delay and postponement to the next day, they were unable to pull a win out in the end.

They split the singles matches two each. Hastings’ Henrichs won second singles and Beyer won fourth singles, while Kranz and Lund fell in first and third singles.

The Raiders were only able to grab one of the doubles matches. Weber and Hernlem won second doubles 7-5, 7-6(3) while Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson lost first doubles, Reinardy and Jenna Erickson lost third doubles and Sakakibara and Erika Henrichs lost fourth doubles.

“We had a tough loss against Simley,” Welch said. “The rain delay was actually welcome, we just didn’t quite have enough to pull out the win. I was proud of second and third singles, Lizzy Henrichs and Sara Lund, and second doubles Rachel Weber and Ava Hernlem for their extra efforts.”

Hill-Murray

The team finished their regular season on a high note with a win over Hill-Murray, 5-2.

“The girls played a good match against Hill-Murray,” Welch said. “It was just enough to push the girls to finish the regular season with a win.”

Kranz fell in first singles 6-1, 6-0. Elizabeth Henrichs won second singles 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Lund won third singles 6-4, 6-0 and Beyer took fourth singles 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

The Raiders also went 2-1 in doubles with the combination of Weber and Hernlem, who won second doubles in a blanketing performance 6-0, 6-0, and Erika Henrichs and Reinardy, who took third doubles 6-2, 6-4. Roach and Anderson fell in first doubles 3-6, 7-6, 8-10.

As she looks forward to sections, Welch said that no matter what seed they get they will be ready to play.

“Because of the girls being a young team and it being my first season as head coach, we don’t really know what to expect for sections,” Welch said. “I got to the section meeting Sunday night and will let the girls know who we play, when and where, and we’ll show up on that day and play our absolute best, as every match could be our last in sections.”

The Raiders are the ninth seed and played eighth seed Farmington on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Results were not available by press time. A win against Farmington would mean they would face the top seed, Rochester Mayo, on Thursday, Oct. 6.