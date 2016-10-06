Hastings’ cross-country team competes at Red Wing

The Hastings boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed at an invitational in Red Wing on Friday, Sept. 30. The boys team took fifth out of nine teams and the girls’ team placed eighth. The boys had two runners place in the top 10 and three in the top 50, while the girls also had three runners finish in the top 50.

Crimzon Anderson and Griffin Myers led the Raider boys, placing seventh and 10th overall, respectively. Anderson had a time of 17:04 while Myers finished in 17:15. The other boys’ runner who finished in the top 50 was Eric Howd, who placed 31st in 18:08.

Sam Shepherd barely missed the top 50, finishing 51st with a time of 18:41. Nick Sampson finished 60th in 18:51, Isaac Huntington 68th in 19:03 and Austin Weeks finished 72nd with a time of 19:17.

The three girls who finished in the top 50 were Avery Daley, Megan Mattson and Linnea Hanson. Daley led the Raider girls, finishing 11th with a time of 20:43. Mattson and Hanson finished close together, with Mattson placing 30th in 22:04 and Hanson 39th in 22:24.

Cora Anderson placed 62nd with a time of 23:27. McKena Mann, Kaitlyn Walderon and Alexis Edmundson all finished within five places of each other. Mann placed 71st in 24:06, Walderon 73rd with a time of 24:19 and Edmundson in 75th in 24:38.

The Hastings cross-country team has just four meets left before playoffs start. Their next meet is Thursday, Oct. 6, hosted by Trinity School at River Ridge, the race being held at the Dakota County fairgrounds.