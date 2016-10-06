The Hastings girls’ diving team is having a fantastic season so far. They are regularly placing in the top spots each meet and often sweep first, second and third place. Their coach, Briana Aarness, said that they have one of the biggest diving teams in their conference and section with seven girls.

“For having such a young team, they have really been making a name for themselves throughout our conference,” Aarness said. “The team consists of two juniors, Emily Weldon and Alaina Kremer; three freshman, Shannon McCullough, MaKayla Cowee and Lauren Ruder; and two eighth-graders, Molly Vaughan and Annika Tverberg. All but Annika are returning varsity divers from last year. We have one of the biggest diving teams in our conference and in our section. Having seven divers with as much depth as we have is really just my ‘dream team.’”

Aarness said the team’s toughest conference competition so far this season has been Mahtomedi, but they have breezed through the rest of the conference.

“The only team that gave us a little run for our money was Mahtomedi,” Aarness said. “They have six divers on their team and we faced them at the beginning of our season. We lost first and second place to them, but otherwise we have been placing first, second, third; or first, third, fourth throughout the rest of the season. In fact, the last meet we had this week against Hill-Murray, if we could have scored out all our places we would have taken first through seventh and then had Hill-Murray at eighth and ninth.”

The team has seen tremendous results from top to bottom; however, the highlight so far, according to Aarness, was at the last meet, when Emily Weldon broke a diving record held by Aarness herself for 20 years.

“The record was actually my school record from when I was in high school,” Aarness said. “I was incredibly proud to be the coach to help her achieve that. The old record was 225.95 (combined score of six dives) and her new record is 235.65. Emily has had her eye on breaking this record for some time, and it was nice to see that her hard work this season has paid off. Now she has the 11 dive record to go after, which is very much a possibility for her.”

Molly Vaughan has put up very high scores for her age as well.

“Other notable performances have come from eighth-grader Molly Vaughan, who put up a whopping 194.85 points against Hill-Murray,” Aarness said. “As an eighth-grader putting up those kinds of scores, I can't wait to see what she will be doing her senior year.”

Aarness said that newcomer Tverberg has really improved over the course of the season, scoring in the same range as many of the other, more experienced varsity divers. She also stated that McCullough, Cowee and Ruder have increased the difficulty of their dives over the season and she expects their scores to start to go up dramatically as well.

“Alaina Kremer is our other junior diver and she has also been putting up some really high scores this season,” Aarness said. “Alaina is a diver that you can always count on to be consistent during a meet and to go out and do what she needs to do.”

Aarness said that she’s excited with where the season is headed and how her team is performing.

“All our girls are putting up some of the best scores in our conference,” Aarness said. “We have so much depth in our diving program — it’s pretty rare that you see this amount of talent with an entire diving program. It's also been a tremendous asset to have divers who are actually helping our swim team win meets. It feels good to be able to help our team out in that way.”

She finished by saying how proud of the girls she is and how they’ve helped her build a strong program.

“The old Woodbury diving coach, one who was actually around when I was diving, once told me when I first started coaching five years ago, that it takes seven years to build a good diving program,” Aarness said. “Well I think we did it in five years! All credit and thanks go to these seven girls who have the heart, dedication and talent to make it a great program.”