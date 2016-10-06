Hastings girls’ volleyball dropped a pair of home matches this last week to North St. Paul and New Life Academy. With the losses, the Raiders fell to 6-8 overall this season and 2-2 in conference, tied with Mahtomedi for third.

North St. Paul

The Raiders dropped three straight sets to the Polars (11-25, 19-25, 16-25), who lead the Metro East Conference. Lexy Langenfeld had eight kills and Marissa Stockman 6. Taeler McVicker led the team with 15 assists and was second in digs with 12 behind Haley Anderson’s 21. Mallory Brake had four serving points, while Stockman and Tori Brake each had three.

The Polars are ranked eighth in the state in class 3A with an overall record of 14-3.

New Life Academy

Hastings fell to New Life Academy in four sets (22-25, 26-24, 15-25, 13-25). Langenfeld once again led the team in kills with 10, closely followed by Stockman with nine and Mallory Brake with seven. McVicker piled up 29 assists in the match along with nine digs. Anderson led the team in digs with 19 and in aces with five. McVicker and Paula Scharfe had two aces apiece and Anderson also led with 10 serving points, followed by Scharfe and Mallory Brake with eight each.

Next

The Raiders have five matches left in the season, including four in-conference which is half the conference season. It also means the door is still wide open for the team to advance up the conference standings and earn a good seed for the section playoffs, which start on Tuesday, Oct. 25.