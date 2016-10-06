Hastings’ loss at Mahtomedi was all about turnovers

The Hastings Raiders’ football team lost to the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 31-14 on Friday, dropping the Raiders to 2-3 on the season as they head into their last three games before section playoffs. Mahtomedi remains undefeated at 5-0 and is now ranked fourth in the state in class 5A.

Hastings stayed with undefeated Mahtomedi in the first half, thanks to stellar play by the Raiders’ defense. On the first play from scrimmage the Zephyrs completed a 71-yard pass to Andy Voyen, which led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Jalen Frye and a quick lead. From there, Hastings held their opponent to just a field goal. However, the Raiders’ offense was unable to take advantage, despite being able to move the ball on the Mahtomedi defense fairly well. Two interceptions in Mahtomedi territory ended a pair of promising drives for Hastings, leaving them down 10-0 at the half.

The miscues continued in the second half for the Raiders with a muffed snap to the punter and two fumbles — all within just three plays. Hastings went three-and-out on their opening drive of the half, but then a snap to the punter sailed over his head. He was forced to recover the ball and was downed at the Raiders’ 11-yard-line. The very next play, the Zephyrs fumbled themselves. The Raiders’ recovered, avoiding being down a quick 17-0 to start the half. However, the next play after that Hastings fumbled, giving the ball back to Mahtomedi at the Raiders’ 10-yard-line. This time, the Zephyrs did not waste the opportunity. Running back T.J. Tumbleson scored from two yards out to go up 17-0 over the Raiders.

After that initial score, the game tumbled out of control for Hastings, and Frye, the Zephyrs’ star running back, took over. Frye averaged over seven yards per carry in the game along with two touchdowns. He currently is second in the East Metro district in rushing yardage.

A fumble by wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese on the next drive resulted in another Mahtomedi touchdown to extend the Zephyrs’ lead to 24-0. Hastings was able to drive down into Mahtomedi territory, but once again an interception cost the Raiders. The Zephyrs took over and added Tumbleson’s second touchdown of the game to make it 31-0 just minutes into the fourth quarter.

Hastings would recover a little, getting a touchdown from Ovie Embu and then recovering an onside-kick. With less than two minutes to go, the Raiders added their second touchdown by running back Clay Harris. The game ended with that score, 31-14.

Both Embu and Wiese had a great games for Hastings. Embu ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and Wiese tallied 10 receptions for an even 100 yards. Despite the difference in score, both teams gained about the same number of yards and Hastings quarterback Jake Brown completed 18 of 32 passes for 152 yards. Brown also threw three interceptions.

Head coach Dana Strain said that the lopsided score hid the fact that Hastings did many good things in the game.

“We played a good football team and you’re not going to beat a good football team on the road turning the ball over like we did,” Strain said. “We ran the ball well, converted first downs early on, ran our two minutes offense well and recovered an onside kick. Our defense played very well during that first half, only giving up the one big play.”

Strain said that the team will focus on limiting turnovers in the week to come.

“It’s going to be a point of emphasis for us this week,” Strain said. “It would be one thing if it was one guy or in one area of the game that we were turning the ball over, then we could do some specific things. However, it’s not, so it’s a bit of a moving target for us. On one hand it’s good that we’re forcing as many turnovers as we are, but we’re giving up as many as we take.”

Strain also said that they would work on finishing on offense, as even when they did not turn the ball over they still struggled to put points up when they sustained drives.

Hastings looks to get back on track from two straight losses when they host St. Thomas Academy at home on Friday, Oct. 7.