    Raiders girls' tennis beats Farmington in first round of section playoffs

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 2:40 p.m.

    The eighth seed Hastings girls' tennis team beat ninth seed Farmington 4-3 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to advance to the next round of section playoffs.

    The Raiders won one singles match and swept the doubles matches in order to edge Farmington. Emily Beyer took Hastings' lone singles win in fourth singles, and in doubles the combinations of Amy Roach/Bridget Anderson, Ava Hernlem/Rachel Weber and Morgan Reinardy/Anna Lindner won all their matches in convincing fashion.

    Hastings next plays Rochester Mayo, the first seed, on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rochester.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

