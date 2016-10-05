The eighth seed Hastings girls' tennis team beat ninth seed Farmington 4-3 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to advance to the next round of section playoffs.

The Raiders won one singles match and swept the doubles matches in order to edge Farmington. Emily Beyer took Hastings' lone singles win in fourth singles, and in doubles the combinations of Amy Roach/Bridget Anderson, Ava Hernlem/Rachel Weber and Morgan Reinardy/Anna Lindner won all their matches in convincing fashion.

Hastings next plays Rochester Mayo, the first seed, on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rochester.