Raiders' football plagued by turnovers in loss to Mahtomedi

The Hastings' football team lost to the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 31-14 Friday night. Hastings falls to 2-3 on the season having lost their last two games. Mahtomedi stays undefeated at 5-0, tied with South St. Paul atop the Metro East Red sub-district standings.

The Raiders were able to move the ball against the Mahtomedi defense for most of the night, however turnovers brought an end to several drives. Also, turnovers gave Mahtomedi a short field on several of their scoring drives.

The score was 10-0 Mahtomedi at the end of the first half and Hastings' defense was playing well despite being down. In the second half, however, several Raiders turnovers allowed the Zephyrs to blow the game open and they eventually took a 31-0 lead a couple minutes into the fourth quarter.

Hastings did manage to get on the board with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one from running back Ovie Embu and another from running back Clay Harris.

The Raiders host St. Thomas Academy on Friday, Oct. 7,