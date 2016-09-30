Sara Lund winds up for the forehand. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.

Emily Beyer in her singles match against Mahtomedi. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.

Ava Hernlem gets ready to serve against Mahtomedi. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.

Erika Henrichs positions herself for the overhand spike. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.

The Hastings girls’ tennis team hosted St. Paul North and Mahtomedi this last week, splitting the two matches in drastic fashion. The Raiders beat St. Paul North 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, but then fell to Mahtomedi by the same score on Thursday, Sept. 22.

St. Paul North Polars

The match against the Polars was a clean sweep for Hastings, with all of the singles players and doubles teams winning convincingly.

Isabella Kranz won first singles 6-2, 6-2; in second singles Elizabeth Henrichs won 6-3, 6-4; Sara Lund breezed through third singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 and in fourth singles Emily Beyer won as well, also blanking her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

The results for doubles were just as lopsided as the singles’ scores. Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson won first doubles 6-1, 6-1, Rachel Weber and Ava Hernlem controlled second doubles 6-2, 6-2 and in third doubles Morgan Reinardy and Anna Lindner won 6-0, 6-0.

The two teams also played a few exhibition matches. Anri Sakakibara and Erika Henrichs both won singles matches 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Natalie Shofner and Jenna Erickson won 6-1, 6-3.

Mahtomedi Zephyrs

The match against Mahtomedi was the exact opposite of the St. Paul North match for the Raiders. The Zephyrs swept all matches, winning 7-0, though head coach Marissa Welch said there was one highlight for the match.

“We got beat by Mahtomedi 7-0, but we got to celebrate our senior Sara Lund on Senior Night for our last home match, so we had a great day anyways,” Welch said.

Kranz lost first singles 6-1, 6-2; Elizabeth Henrichs second singles 6-0, 6-2; Lund in third singles 6-0, 6-0 and Beyer for fourth singles 6-3, 6-2.

Roach and Anderson lost first doubles 6-0, 6-1; Weber and Hernlem lost second doubles 6-2, 6-0 and in third doubles Lindner and Reinardy lost 6-0, 6-4.

The team has three away matches this week, against Tartan on Monday, Sept. 26, Simley on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Hill-Murray on Thursday, Sept. 29. This is their last week of matches before sections start.