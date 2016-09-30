Weather Forecast

    HHS girls’ tennis splits matches against St. Paul North and Mahtomedi

    By Alec Hamilton Today at 3:35 p.m.
    Erika Henrichs positions herself for the overhand spike. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.1 / 5
    Ava Hernlem gets ready to serve against Mahtomedi. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.2 / 5
    Elizabeth Henrichs hits the overland shot during Thursday's meet. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.3 / 5
    Emily Beyer in her singles match against Mahtomedi. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.4 / 5
    Sara Lund winds up for the forehand. STAR GAZETTE PHOTOS BY ALEC HAMILTON.5 / 5

    The Hastings girls’ tennis team hosted St. Paul North and Mahtomedi this last week, splitting the two matches in drastic fashion. The Raiders beat St. Paul North 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, but then fell to Mahtomedi by the same score on Thursday, Sept. 22.

    St. Paul North Polars

    The match against the Polars was a clean sweep for Hastings, with all of the singles players and doubles teams winning convincingly.

    Isabella Kranz won first singles 6-2, 6-2; in second singles Elizabeth Henrichs won 6-3, 6-4; Sara Lund breezed through third singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 and in fourth singles Emily Beyer won as well, also blanking her opponent 6-0, 6-0.

    The results for doubles were just as lopsided as the singles’ scores. Amy Roach and Bridget Anderson won first doubles 6-1, 6-1, Rachel Weber and Ava Hernlem controlled second doubles 6-2, 6-2 and in third doubles Morgan Reinardy and Anna Lindner won 6-0, 6-0.

    The two teams also played a few exhibition matches. Anri Sakakibara and Erika Henrichs both won singles matches 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Natalie Shofner and Jenna Erickson won 6-1, 6-3.

    Mahtomedi Zephyrs

    The match against Mahtomedi was the exact opposite of the St. Paul North match for the Raiders. The Zephyrs swept all matches, winning 7-0, though head coach Marissa Welch said there was one highlight for the match.

    “We got beat by Mahtomedi 7-0, but we got to celebrate our senior Sara Lund on Senior Night for our last home match, so we had a great day anyways,” Welch said.

    Kranz lost first singles 6-1, 6-2; Elizabeth Henrichs second singles 6-0, 6-2; Lund in third singles 6-0, 6-0 and Beyer for fourth singles 6-3, 6-2.

    Roach and Anderson lost first doubles 6-0, 6-1; Weber and Hernlem lost second doubles 6-2, 6-0 and in third doubles Lindner and Reinardy lost 6-0, 6-4.

    The team has three away matches this week, against Tartan on Monday, Sept. 26, Simley on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Hill-Murray on Thursday, Sept. 29. This is their last week of matches before sections start.

    Alec Hamilton

    Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University.

    ahamilton@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4502
