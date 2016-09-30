HHS cross-country runs in Hudson Raider Invitational

Eric Howd is pictured racing for Hastings. He finished 77th after twisting an ankle during the race. RIVERTOWN MULTIMEDIA PHOTOS BY BOB BURROWS.

The Hastings cross-country team competed in the Hudson Raider Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where the boys’ team took sixth out of 14 teams and the girls placed ninth out of 11 teams.

Head coach John Dewall said the course is very flat except for two large hills, which can make the course challenging. The girls ran without one of their top runners, Cora Anderson, who was out with an injury, but Dewall said she will be back by the next race. The boys were without Griffin Myers, who has led the Raiders in several of the previous meets, due to illness.

The boys’ team had two runners place in the top 25: Crimzon Anderson in eighth place with a time of 17:38 and then Paul Kendall in 19th place in 18:32. A third runner, Sam Shepherd, made it three in the top 50 after he finished 31st with a time of 19:14.

Luke Harris finished 54th in 19:53, Devon Haraldson took 56th in 19:59, Austin Weeks was 68th with a time of 20:21 and Eric Howd took 77th in 20:52 after twisting an ankle during the race. The field consisted of 96 runners.

The girls’ team had two finish in the top 25 and four in the top 50 out of 71 competitors. Avery Daley led the Raiders in 15th with a time of 21:52, closely followed less than a minute later by Megan Mattson, who finished 25th, and Linnea Hanson right behind her in 28th. Mattson finished in 22:46, only two seconds ahead of Hanson. Alexis Edmundson finished 45th in 24:09, Hannah Siebenaler in 60th with 25:23 and McKena Mann in 63rd in 25:38.

Dewall said several of his runners turned in admirable performances.

“Crimzon (Anderson) cut 10 seconds off his best time of the year,” Dewall said. “Paul Kendall just had a snappy race — he’s getting better every race. Luke Harris and Devon Haraldson, both young runners, have been running well.”

The Raiders next race on Friday, Sept. 30, at Red Wing High School, which DeWall said is a similar course to Hudson’s. Including Red Wing’s meet, Hastings has only three races left until the Conference Championships and then Sections.