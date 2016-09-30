Hastings’ volleyball falls to Eastview and beats Mahtomedi

The Hastings Raiders girls’ volleyball team split two matches against Eastview and Mahtomedi this past week to stay at .500 overall this season (6-6). They are 3-2 in the Metro East Conference for second place.

Eastview

Hastings dropped the match to Eastview 3-1, winning the first set and then losing three straight (26-24, 13-25, 11-25, 17-25).

“It was an interesting match to say the least,” head coach Rita Girgen said. “Neither team were able to get into the flow of the game, and we struggled to get some momentum and string points together.”

Girgen said her team was not able to flip the switch early enough in sets, and when the girls did start to play together as a team and get things going, it was too late.

Mallory Brake led the team with nine kills, followed by Marissa Stockman with five, and Lexy Langenfeld and Tori Brake with four each. Haley Anderson compiled 21 digs and Taeler McVicker had 13.

Mahtomedi

The Raiders beat Mahtomedi in five sets (14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 10-25, 18-16) in what Girgen described as the most fun match of the season so far.

“It was really anybody’s match and both teams went back and forth, point for point,” Girgen said. “We had the longest rally I’ve been a part of as a coach and probably the longest the girls have been a part of. Even though we didn’t win the point, we played so hard, the fans were in it and it just goes to show that we can control so much just by sacrificing. I’m really glad we pulled out on top of it. I think we’re the better team, but it really boiled down to playing as a team from start to finish even when we would get down.”

Stockman led the team with 14 kills, followed by Josie Pechous with 10, Langenfeld with eight and Mallory Brake with seven. Anderson had 21 digs while McVicker had 16. Brake also had five aces and 17 serving points.

Girgen said both Mallory and Tori Brake stood out with their play this past week.

“She (Tori Brake) brought consistency on the outside and some really smart plays,” Girgen said. “She’s one of the reasons why we competed as well as we did last week whether we won or lost. We need her presence on the court, maybe even more than she realizes. Mallory Brake had a successful week on the volleyball court as well. She’s done a great job of applying training concepts directly to her game. She’s establishing her presence on the court and opponents are respecting her more.”

The Raiders host North St. Paul and New Life Academy this next week. As the season begins to wind down over the next few weeks, Girgen said her team will continue to work and improve.

“We need to focus on our consistency,” Girgen said. “We’re getting better at it but we still have a lot of room for improvement. The players are really starting to get defined in their roles on the team, and now they need to embrace that.”