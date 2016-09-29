Boys’ soccer goes 2-1 over the week

The Hastings boys’ soccer team went 2-1 this last week with victories over Hill-Murray (2-1) and Byron (1-0), but a loss to St. Thomas Academy (2-1). They improved to 7-4 overall this season and 3-2 in conference for sole possession of third place in the Metro East Conference.

St. Thomas Academy

The match against St. Thomas Academy was one that head coach Jamie Swanson said that the Raiders could have won. The Cadets play on a turf field at home and struggled on Hastings’ slower grass pitch, according to Swanson.

The Cadets scored their first goal midway through the first half and then a few minutes later grabbed another goal on a penalty kick to go up 2-0. However, at the end of the first half Danny Williams was able to score to put the Raiders down one.

That 2-1 score was how the match ended, though Swanson said his team had plenty of chances to turn the match around.

“We threatened the entire second half and had plenty of chances to score,” Swanson said. “But they were a good defensive team that cleaned up any threatening possessions we had.”

Hill-Murray

Bouncing back from their loss to St. Thomas Academy, Hastings played what Swanson described as perhaps their best half of play yet.

Hastings’ two goals were scored by Joshua Lewanski and Logan Boogren. Boogren’s goal was a rainbow shot from 35 yards out that just snuck in under the crossbar. The score going into halftime was 2-1 Raiders.

In the second half, Swanson said that Hill-Murray moved their best player, a defender, up to play as an extra forward, which the Raiders struggled with until they moved an extra man back to play defense and try to hold onto their lead. Swanson also complimented the goalkeeping of Evan Peterson.

“Good teams find ways to win close games and hold leads and that’s what we did,” Swanson said.

Byron

The match against Byron was one that Swanson had looked forward to as they are a similar team to Hastings. Byron is leading their conference and has beaten some teams from this area and the Metro East Conference.

The pitch was not in good condition after all the rain and the football game the night before, and Swanson said it was tough for the players to gain their footing and handle the ball against a tough and physical team.

“This was one of those measuring stick games to see where we’re at,” Swanson said.

Lewanski scored a goal just after halftime, which was assisted by Anders Santleman and turned out to be the only goal of the game.

“We finished strong and played good defense while still attacking,” Swanson said.

The team plays Minnehaha Academy and Henry Sibley this week and then next week is the final two matches before section playoffs start.