HHS girls’ soccer goes 1-1-1 in busy week

The Hastings girls’ soccer team won, lost and tied this past week in their three matches. They lost to Bloomington Jefferson 5-3, beat Hill-Murray 1-0 and tied with Farmington 1-1. The Raiders are now 2-9-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference, which puts them tied for third.

Bloomington Jefferson

The match against Bloomington Jefferson was a high scoring affair, which Hastings lost 5-3. Jefferson scored within the first few minutes of the match to take the lead, but then the Raiders responded with three straight goals.

Head coach Scott Meier said Brooke Tusa made a nice move into the scoring box and then put a shot into the corner for Hastings’ first goal. Then Ari Green got an assist from Tusa for the second goal and their third came from McKinley Lavin after a free kick where she beat the goalkeeper to the ball.

However, with a 3-1 lead things went downhill as Jefferson came back in the first half to tie the game and then go ahead by one.

“The second half saw us spend a lot time building attacks in the Jefferson end,” Meier said. “We had multiple corner kicks and throw-ins from deep areas, but despite some good looks, we couldn’t find the net to draw closer.”

Hill-Murray

“We knew this would be a tough match as Hill-Murray has been playing strong soccer during the season to date,” Meier explained. “Our girls gave a solid effort through the whole match and the match was back and forth.”

The match was tied at the end of regulation and went into overtime. Meier said both sides had their chances but each goalkeeper played well to prevent any scores. In the second half of overtime, Tusa delivered a corner kick that Emma Matzke knocked in off her leg coming off the backside of the scoring box. That goal put Hastings ahead and would be the final score, 1-0.

“The goal was a reward to the girls for playing a tough match throughout and everyone contributed minutes in the win for us,” Meier said. “I think defensively, the whole team was playing at a strong level and we frustrated Hill-Murray during large portions of the match.”

Farmington

In their third match of the week on Saturday, Sept. 24, the Raiders ran into the same situation as the boys’ team did later that day, with the pitch not in good condition due to the rain and football game the night before.

Farmington struck first on a goal that goalkeeper Callie McNary almost got to but was unable to reach due to the traffic in the box and being unable to get her footing enough to extend fully. However, Hastings answered quickly with a goal of their own by Green off of a counter-attack.

Neither side was able to score again in regulation or overtime to end in a 1-1 tie.

“This match was a solid performance for us and a continuation from the match versus Hill-Murray,” Meier said. “If we are fortunate to keep this level of play the remainder of the season, I really think it will put us in a good position in future games to get the winning results we are after.”

The team only has one match this week, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Henry Sibley.