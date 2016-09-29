Raiders girls’ swimming takes second at home meet

The Hastings girls’ swimming and diving team finished second out of four teams at their home meet on Saturday, Sept. 24, behind Rochester Mayo and ahead of Mahtomedi and North St. Paul.

While the Raiders did not win any of the events, they had numerous relay teams and swimmers place highly, allowing them to rack up the points.

In the relays, Hastings finished fourth, seventh, eighth and 13th in the 200 medley; fourth, ninth and 13th in the 200 freestyle; and third, seventh, eighth and 11th in the 400 freestyle.

Natasha Girgen finished second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle. Johanna Ingenerf placed second in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. Drew Gerlach took fourth in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Katie Gjelhaug finished sixth in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breastsroke. For the 50 freestyle, Hastings had three swimmers finish in a row; Elli Walker in fifth, Brooklyn Byrd in sixth and Sofia VanZee seventh.

In diving, the Raiders also finished back-to-back-to-back, with Emily Weldon taking fourth, Alaina Kremer fifth and Molly Vaughan sixth.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the swimming and diving team will compete at Hill-Murray.