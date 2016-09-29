Raiders football shutout by South St. Paul Packers

Nathaniel Weise goes up for the catch against a South St. Paul defensive back. PHOTO COURTESY OF SARAH WASVICK.

Ovie Embu begins to cut back into the hole against the South St. Paul defense. PHOTO COURTESY OF SARAH WASVICK.

The Hastings Raiders’ football team fell to the South St. Paul Packers 26-0 Friday night, in once again rainy and muddy conditions. The Raiders fall to 2-2 on the season and are now in the middle of the pack in the East Metro-Red standings, tied with Tartan, Henry Sibley and St. Thomas Academy.

South St. Paul dominated much of the game, racking up 15 first downs to Hastings’ eight and doubling the Raiders’ total yards. The Raiders struggled to get their offense going for most of the game, running for under 100 yards as a team and unable to rely upon the passing game due to the wet and muddy conditions.

The Packers running attack was steady and bruising as they piled up 319 yards on 48 carries, led by quarterback Ryan Duffy, who rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 28 attempts. The Raiders had no answer for the South St. Paul option running game that saw Duffy plunge into the middle of the line and elusively pick his way through defenders untouched several yards downfield.

One bright spot for the Raiders was the play of running back Clay Harris, who rushed seven times for 43 yards and seemed to really bring a spark at times to the Hastings offense.

“Clay Harris ran the ball well on the opportunities he got and he’ll continue to get those chances,” head coach Dana Strain said.

Another Raider who played well was wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese, who grabbed six receptions for 66 yards on a field where players struggled all night to keep their footing.

“Nathaniel Wiese had a nice game for us on both sides of the football,” Strain said. “He had a couple of nice catches on a tough night to throw.”

Jake Brown once again was at quarterback for the Raiders and he completed 12 passes on 29 attempts for 116 yards and one interception, which came on the first play from scrimmage for Hastings.

Running back Ovie Embu had a tough time getting going against the South St. Paul defense, rushing 15 times for just 36 yards, a 2.4-yard-per-carry average. This was Embu’s first game this season without a touchdown.

Looking ahead to the second half of the season, Strain said his team will continue to get better and he hopes to finish strong as the season ends.

“We’ll continue to clean up the little things and that will be the theme this week,” Strain said. “Right now we’re a .500 football team and we feel like we can be a very competitive team in the second half (of the season).”

The Raiders next travel to Mahtomedi where they will face the 4-0 Zephyrs, which Strain said is a talented team that will look as much like an NFL team as any other team they will face this season.

“They’re a pretty talented football team, especially their tailbacks, who have had a couple big games so far, and our challenge will be to make them earn their points,” Strain said.