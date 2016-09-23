Raiders' football blanked by South St. Paul Packers

The Hastings' football team lost at home to the South St. Paul Packers 26-0 Friday night in the wet and muddy conditions.

The game was the exact opposite of last week's win versus Hill-Murray where the Raiders controlled the game and the tempo with their running attack. Against South St. Paul it was the Packers who controlled the game with a punishing running attack that saw quarterback Ryan Duffy rush for more than 200 yards and the first three touchdowns.

In the first half the Raiders' offense couldn't seem to mount an effective rushing or passing attack until it's final drive of the half when they drove down to the South St. Paul 22 yard-line but couldn't come away with any points when time expired. The second half was much of the same as the Packers ran down the clock with the Raiders' defense unable to do much to stop them and the Raiders' offense struggling to mount a comeback. Next Friday Hastings plays at undefeated Mahtomedi.

