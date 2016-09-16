Raiders' football beats Hill-Murray 23-7

The Hastings Raiders beat the Hill-Murray Pioneers 23-7 amid pouring rain and a lightning delay.

The Raiders were without starting quarterback Colin Kummer but their offense ran well under backup Jake Brown. Brown had a touchdown pass to wide receiver Nathaniel Wiese in the first half and running back Ovie Embu broke another long run for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Raiders added a field goal and the defense recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown with just a couple seconds left in the game.

Alec Hamilton Alec Hamilton is a sports reporter and general assignment reporter at the Hastings Star Gazette. He is a journalism graduate of Drake University. ahamilton@rivertowns.net (651) 319-4502